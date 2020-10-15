A 48-year-old Cave Spring man remained in jail Thursday morning on a $5,700 bond after police say he had a gun and drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Steven Moore, a convicted felon, was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday on Martha Berry Blvd. at Old Dalton Road when police found a revolver and a small amount of marijuana in his possession.
More is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.