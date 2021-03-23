After being pulled over for driving without her headlights on at night, a Cartersville woman was arrested on drug and firearm possession charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kaleigh Lynn Mobley, 24, had suspected ecstasy tablets in her car, along with a plastic container with less than an ounce of marijuana. She also had a Glock 48 pistol in her car.
She is charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession and headlight requirement.
Mobley was being held on a $10,100 bond Tuesday.