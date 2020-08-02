Cave Spring police officers arrested a Cartersville woman on multiple drug and traffic charges at the intersection of Cedartown Street and Love Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Glenda Bennett Nichols, 53, of Cartersville, was arrested Saturday night after she gave police a false name and officers found a bag of marijuana in her car.
She also was wanted on a warrant issued after she fled from police on a motorcycle in early July.
In escaping, Nichols ran the red light at the intersection of Walker Mountain Road and Ga. 1 South. She almost wrecked and began changing lanes recklessly.
Police chased Nichols because her license plate was flagged as suspended. She also did not have a license to drive the motorcycle.
She is charged with felony fleeing police officers, misdemeanor driving a vehicle on suspended registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, marijuana possession, giving false name to law enforcement officer, failure to obey traffic control devices, violation of license restrictions and no insurance for motorcycles.
She remained in jail Sunday with no bond.