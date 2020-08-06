A Cartersville man was arrested at Public Animal Welfare Services on North Avenue after attempting to hide meth in the bathroom, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dale Bruce Shaw, 35, of Cartersville was hiding the meth for an inmate to pick up at the facility. He was also in possession of more than an ounce of meth and a firearm.
Shaw is charged with possession of meth, intent to distribute, drug trafficking and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. He remained in jail with no bond Thursday morning.