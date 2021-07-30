A Cartersville man was arrested on Alabama Highway early Friday after he drove a motor vehicle towards a person in an attempt to hurt the person, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cordero Dominic Shaw, 30, was in violation of a court order to stay away from the person during the incident. He also had marijuana in his possession at the time of the arrest.
Shaw is charged with felony aggravated assault, aggravated stalking and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
He was held for the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Friday.