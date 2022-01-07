Report: Cartersville man stole gun from person's home By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 7, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Cartersville man is charged with felony theft after an alleged incident where he stole a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-auto pistol from a home where he was working as a painter, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:James Warren Crawford, 54, stole the gun back in July 2019 and kept it until he was arrested at his home after a domestic incident.He was held on a $5,700 bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Rome woman killed in wreck with 2 tractor trailer trucks on I-75 Rome's notorious Relax Inn is officially closed Connection to I-75 in the forefront again; construction now planned for 2024 Rome's resolutions for 2022 Business in 2021: Growth all around in Rome and Floyd County Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists