A Cartersville man is charged with felony theft after an alleged incident where he stole a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-auto pistol from a home where he was working as a painter, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

James Warren Crawford, 54, stole the gun back in July 2019 and kept it until he was arrested at his home after a domestic incident.

He was held on a $5,700 bond Friday. 

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.