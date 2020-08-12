A Cartersville man was arrested on charges that he kidnapped woman from a Martha Berry Boulevard hotel and later raped her. Police are seeking two other suspects in the case.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Joshua Perez, 37, of Cartersville, and another man forced the woman to get in his car at the Sunrise Inn and Suites on Martha Berry Boulevard on July 24. He then drove them to a trailer on Rockmart Highway where he kept her in a closet against her will.
Perez is accused of raping the woman while keeping her in the trailer. She was also beat, attacked with a knife and burned while being held.
Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher said they're looking for two additional suspects in the case -- 35-year-old Jennifer Swanson and 38-year-old Jose Velasquez Jr.
Perez is charged with several felonies, including rape, false imprisonment, kidnapping, aggravated assault. He remained in jail on Wednesday without bond.