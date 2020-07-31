A Cartersville man remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Friday afternoon after a traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Phillip Martin Maddox, 18, was stopped in Cave Spring on Rome Street near River Street just after 3 a.m. Friday for a headlight violation. He was found in possession of a vape pen containing a THC cartridge.
Maddox is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, along with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects and a headlight violation.