Police arrested a Carrollton woman Saturday when it was discovered she was in possession of drugs, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
April Dawn Dickerson, 36, was stopped on Cave Spring Road at Alabama Street and was in possession of a pill stated to be Percocet. Officers determined the pill to be a Schedule II controlled substance not in the original container.
Dickerson is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Dickerson was being held on a $5,700 bond Monday morning.