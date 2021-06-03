A man told police that someone had stolen his car at gunpoint on Camp Street in North Rome late Wednesday and then wrecked it, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Police responded to reports of a white Chrysler 300 which had struck a power pole and mailbox at 2 Howell St. around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The wreck seriously damaged the pole and caused live electrical wires to fall in the area.
The owner of the car told police a man, described as a light-skinned Black male wearing a face mask, had taken the car from him at gunpoint. He said he'd pulled into 308 1/2 Camp St. with his wife and children when a black 90s model Chevy Tahoe pulled in behind him. The male exited the truck and pointed the gun at his head. They struggled but the male eventually took the car after the woman and children exited it and sped off. The complainant stated the Tahoe, driven by a dark-skinned Black male, then also sped off. He said he heard the crash but didn't see it.