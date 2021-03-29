A Calhoun woman was held on a $5,700 bond Monday after she was arrested early Sunday morning on felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Evian Janae Butler, 31, was stopped for not having a license plate at the intersection of North Broad Street and North Avenue. She said she had the license plate in the back window, but due to the pollen and tinted window, the officer said he didn't see it.
While talking to her, the officer detected the smell of marijuana and asked her to exit the vehicle. Police found less than an ounce of marijuana and a small bag of cocaine during a search of the car. Butler also faces a failure to display of license plate citation.