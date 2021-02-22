A Calhoun man remained in jail with no bond Monday after he was arrested at the intersection of North Broad Street and Calhoun Road Sunday afternoon, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tarik Dajuan Holmes, 22, refused to pull over for police officers, who had their sirens and lights on, and ran several stop signs while traveling southbound on Broad Street. He failed to stop at multiple traffic signals and used the turning lane to pass vehicles.
During the incident, he was driving 45 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.
He is charged with felony fleeing from officers, misdemeanor speeding, passing in a no passing zone and three counts of failing to obey stop signs.