Several items were reported missing out of a storage shed on Pennington Avenue after the owner found the the chain lock and door handle broken.
According Rome Police Department reports:
The owner noted there was no other damage done to the building, just the handle. A backpack blower, weed eater, hedge trimmers, chainsaw and dirt bike were all reported missing, a combined worth of $1,850.
She gave two names to officers of two men who might have been involved, but wasn't sure if they did it or not.