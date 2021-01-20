A Bartow County man remained in jail with a $10,100 bond Wednesday morning after Rome police reportedly found him with cocaine and a THC cartridge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail report:
Andrew Lee Brooks, 28, of White, also had less than an ounce of marijuana and an open can of Bud Light in his passenger seat compartment.
Brooks is charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor open container violation and possession of marijuana. He was arrested at the McDonald's on Turner McCall Boulevard.