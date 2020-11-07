An Atlanta man was brought to Floyd County Jail on an arrest warrant for an incident back in June, where he ran from Rome police, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tommy Luis Phillips, 47, of Atlanta, drove down Cave Spring Street and Crescent Avenue with a suspended license. He also failed to yield to an emergency vehicle driving by.
After he was pulled over, Rome police found a stolen $450 Glock .23 pistol. Phillips is also a convicted felon and can't legally own a firearm. He then ran from Rome police and the vehicle.
He is charged with felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, operation of a vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Phillips remained in jail with a $16,700 bond Saturday morning.