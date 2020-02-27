A Bartow County man is in jail on an arson charge following a fire behind the Big Lots in Cartersville that sent bullets flying through the air.
According to Cartersville Police Department and Bartow County Jail records:
Cortez Demon Logan, of Parkway North Apartments in Cartersville, was being held in the Bartow jail Thursday on a felony first-degree arson charge. His bond was set at $10,000.
Logan set his backpack on fire near the gas meter in the parking lot of the store at 160 Market Square, then threw live bullets into the blaze.
“Multiple live and expended rounds of various calibers (.45, 9mm and 380 auto) were located in the fire and surrounding area. I also located where at least one of the fired rounds had struck the rear metal door of the business, causing damage,” one report read.
Police were called around 5 p.m. Tuesday after Cartersville firefighters had extinguished the small blaze and found the bullets and shell casings. A witness described Logan, saying he’d seen him starting the fire, and an officer found him on North Tennessee Street.
Logan told police he set his book bag on fire because it was “making him feel bad.”
When he was arrested and searched, more bullets were found in another bag in his possession.