A Tennessee man arrested after making threats toward a Rome Police officer and found to have drugs told the officer he would give them $5,000 “to make this all go away.”
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Obrien Sanders, 34, of a Soddy-Daisy address, is charged with felony counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and bribery.
Sanders was at the Racetrac gas station at 3006 Martha Berry Highway on Friday after being told not to be there because of a prior arrest. When he was asked to leave he began swinging his fists toward the officer and touching them.
He was found with amphetamines in a pill bottle in his pocket and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle where he made the statement about paying the officer.
Sanders is also charged with misdemeanor simple battery against an officer and criminal trespass. He was being held Saturday on a $7,900 bond.