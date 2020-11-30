Rome police are looking into a theft incident at Store More Self Storage on Huffaker Road after the manager found around 40 storage units had been opened.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The theft was initially reported by a couple going to pick up some stuff from their unit on Saturday. When they arrived, they found several units open with stuff still inside.
Officers found a hole cut along the fence that led to the backside of Callier Forrest Apartments.
One person who rents three units at the property said he was missing $26,050 worth of property, including a 77" plasma television, three Sony flat screen TVs, a golf bag with clubs, silver jewelry and a mini fridge.
The manager said he will be able to provide contact information for the remaining storage units after his employees return Monday. RPD officers advised him to send the information and numbers to the Criminal Investigations division.