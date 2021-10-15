An Armuchee woman is charged with felony aggravated assault and aggravated battery after she was arrested at her residence on Turkey Mountain Road stemming from an Aug. 17 incident.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Evelyn Charlene Langley, 47, struck the woman across the face multiple times with both an open and closed fist. She also sat on her chest and choked the woman, leaving marks on her neck.
Langley also threw her into a wall, breaking her nose and causing a subconjunctival hemorrhage. She is also charged with misdemeanor battery and was held without bond Friday morning.