Report: Armuchee man stole $13,000 from elderly person By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Dec 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Armuchee man was arrested at his Martha Berry Highway residence after he reportedly linked an 80-year-old man's Discover Card to a Cashapp and made $13,000 worth of transactions on it.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Robert Avery Anderson, 27, made these transactions between May 28 and Sept. 28.He is charged with felony identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud and exploitation of the elderly.Anderson was held on a $13,000 bond Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Report: Inmate had phone in cell 'What’ll ya have … What’ll ya have?': The Varsity to be located on Spider Webb Drive in North Rome Multi-agency task force, dubbed Operation Safe Christmas, arrests 6 in child sex sting Several seriously injured in U.S 27 wreck near Old Cedartown Road GOP challengers take shots at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists