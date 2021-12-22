An Armuchee man was arrested at his Martha Berry Highway residence after he reportedly linked an 80-year-old man's Discover Card to a Cashapp and made $13,000 worth of transactions on it.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Robert Avery Anderson, 27, made these transactions between May 28 and Sept. 28.

He is charged with felony identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud and exploitation of the elderly.

Anderson was held on a $13,000 bond Wednesday.

