An Armuchee man is charged with felony theft by taking after law enforcement officers found multiple stolen firearms from Gordon County on March 9, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

William Clinton Sanford, 36, is currently in jail in Gordon County. On March 14, Dixie Danielle Sanford, 31, was arrested on the same charge and is also in Gordon County Jail.

