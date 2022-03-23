Report: Armuchee man had firearms stolen from Gordon County By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Mar 23, 2022 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Armuchee man is charged with felony theft by taking after law enforcement officers found multiple stolen firearms from Gordon County on March 9, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:William Clinton Sanford, 36, is currently in jail in Gordon County. On March 14, Dixie Danielle Sanford, 31, was arrested on the same charge and is also in Gordon County Jail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now U.S. House moves to revoke Russia, Belarus trade status; Greene votes no Services scheduled for Cedartown man whose body was discovered in a tool box in Polk County Man sentenced to seven life terms in prison, 39 years on rape and child molestation charges Kemp signs mid-year state budget with tax refund, state employee raises Adairsville man charged with killing his mother Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists