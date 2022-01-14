Report: Aragon man kicked wheelchair-bound person out of residence without eviction notice By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Aragon man is charged with felony exploitation of disabled adults after he reportedly made a wheel-chair bound person leave their residence without a proper eviction notice.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Donnie Lee Smith, 55, did this back in November 2021. He also sold a lawnmower to another person around the same time, collected the money, then sold the mower to someone else.He is additionally charged with misdemeanor theft by deception.Smith was held without bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Teen pleads guilty, sentenced to life plus 5 in shooting death of 57-year-old Shannon woman Rome's notorious Relax Inn is officially closed Inmate captured after walking off from Floyd County Jail detail Going home: Covid patient back home after 115 days at Floyd Medical Center Police seek information on shooting into Melody Lane home Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists