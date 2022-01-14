An Aragon man is charged with felony exploitation of disabled adults after he reportedly made a wheel-chair bound person leave their residence without a proper eviction notice.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Donnie Lee Smith, 55, did this back in November 2021. He also sold a lawnmower to another person around the same time, collected the money, then sold the mower to someone else.

He is additionally charged with misdemeanor theft by deception.

Smith was held without bond Friday.

