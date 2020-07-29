An Aragon man is charged with felony fleeing a police officer and misdemeanor reckless driving after Floyd County police officers arrested him on Eden Valley Road following a wreck, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mason Edward Todd, 24, was driving over 90 miles an hour in 55 miles-per-hour zone, weaving in and out of lanes. He failed to yield when turning left and continued driving while police put on their lights and sirens, signaling him to pull over. Todd wrecked the vehicle. He is charged with improper display of license plates and parole violation. He remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning.