An Alabama woman is charged with DUI and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance after she was arrested at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Coosawattee Avenue
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Martha Jo Clay, 55, of Centre, AL, was pulled over by Floyd County police after she failed to maintain lane and appeared to be driving under the influence. Police then found suspected Trazodone and Tramadol in her car. When given tests, Clay appeared to be "lethargic" and "confused."
She was released on bond Saturday.