An Alabama man is charged with felony aggravated child molestation and obscene internet contact with a child after police say he communicated with someone he believed to be a minor online and described sexual acts he wanted to do with the child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Pascual Miguel Jose, 50, of Fort Payne, Alabama, thought he was talking to a child below the age of 16 when he asked for nude pictures. He traveled from Alabama to Floyd County to commit the acts he described to the individual.
Jose is also charged with felony sexual exploitation of children and use of computer service to to seduce, solicit or entice a child.
He remained in jail Friday morning with no bond.