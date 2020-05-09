An Alabama man remained in jail without bond Saturday, accused of traveling to Floyd County for sex with a child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel Keith Inman, 33, of Fort Payne, sent sexually explicit messages to someone he believed was a child. Inman described acts he wanted to do with the child and sent nude pictures of himself, as well as requesting some of the child.
Upon arriving in Floyd County, Inman was arrested by Floyd County Police and had a firearm in his possession.
Inman is charged with felony obscene internet contact with a child, sexual exploitation, attempted aggravated child molestation, furnishing obscene material to a minor and firearm possession during commission of a felony.