An Adairsville man is charged with four counts of second degree burglary and criminal trespass and remained in jail Friday with no bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Erick Shane Satcher, 30, of Adairsville, trespassed on four different properties on Grove Avenue with the intent to commit a theft, where he also broke into a 2005 Dodge Ram Truck and a van.
During his arrest, Floyd County police officers found a bag of meth in his possession.
Satcher is charged with two counts of entering automobiles with intent to commit a theft or felony and possession of methamphetamine.