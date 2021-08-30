An Acworth man was arrested at the intersection of Old Bluff Road and Blacks Bluff Road near Lock and Dam Park around 4 a.m. Monday on misdemeanor DUI and felony possession of low THC oil charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
George Fletcher Gaston III, 34, was pulled over by Floyd County police after he appeared to be driving under the influence. The officer also noticed the odor of alcohol when he pulled him over.
While searching the car, the officer found a box with THC gummies, a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana and a glass smoking device.
Gaston is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, open container violation and possession of drug related objects.
He was held without bond Monday.