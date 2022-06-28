Report: 73-year-old man facing felony drug charge By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jun 28, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save During a traffic stop for following too closely, Rome police arrested a 73-year-old man after they found him driving intoxicated and in possession of Prozac pills, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Lawrence Sam Henry Jr. is charged with felony possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor driving under the influence, open container violation and following too closely. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Around Town: Cave Spring movie shoot needs to wait for Independence Day, politicians say the craziest things Rome Pride 2022 kicks off Friday, features fun for the whole family Justin Ross Harris' murder conviction for infant hot car death overturned by high court "Love wins!" Pride undeterred in face of protesters First Baptist Church of Rome welcomes Rev. David Brooks as senior pastor Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories 24 indictments handed down 1 hr ago Vintage Chicago Tribune recipe: Two-toned Corned Beef Salad will add sparkle (July 4, 1963) 1 hr ago Pontiac woman resentenced in murder case where body was hidden in field for months 1 hr ago Mrvan credited for securing federal investments in Northwest Indiana 1 hr ago HighlandGriffith Chamber of Commerce names new executive director 1 hr ago Auditions being held for 'Bleacher Bums' play 1 hr ago Sheriff: Teen shot at gas station, tells deputies she's pregnant 1 hr ago City hosts community meeting to discuss housing development proposed for Clark Field 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: Cave Spring movie shoot needs to wait for Independence Day, politicians say the craziest things Cash, drugs found after car chase Rome Pride 2022 kicks off Friday, features fun for the whole family Justin Ross Harris' murder conviction for infant hot car death overturned by high court "Love wins!" Pride undeterred in face of protesters Latest Region Stories 24 indictments handed down 1 hr ago Vintage Chicago Tribune recipe: Two-toned Corned Beef Salad will add sparkle (July 4, 1963) 1 hr ago Pontiac woman resentenced in murder case where body was hidden in field for months 1 hr ago Mrvan credited for securing federal investments in Northwest Indiana 1 hr ago HighlandGriffith Chamber of Commerce names new executive director 1 hr ago Auditions being held for 'Bleacher Bums' play 1 hr ago Sheriff: Teen shot at gas station, tells deputies she's pregnant 1 hr ago City hosts community meeting to discuss housing development proposed for Clark Field 1 hr ago