Two men remained in the Floyd County Jail without bond Monday after they were discovered with methamphetamine, pills and a gun in Lindale over the weekend.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Chris Henderson, 48, of Silver Creek, and Derek Albert Elam, 29, of Cartersville were stopped by Floyd County police Saturday night near the area of Old Rockmart Road and North 1st Street in Lindale.
Henderson was found with more than 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine, along with a digital scale and small plastic bags. He had nine clonazepam pills placed on his person that was found after he was brought into the jail.
Elam also had ecstasy, a glass pipe and a syringe. A firearm was also found in the car.
Both men are charged with several felonies, including possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. They are also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Henderson is also charged with nine counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony trafficking methamphetamine, crossing a guard line with a controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and pills not in their original container.
Elam also faces felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.