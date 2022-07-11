Two people are charged with felony meth trafficking after Floyd County police found over 56 grams of the drug during a traffic stop near Alabama Highway, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Alisha Clodesa White Isom, 37, was driving without a license during the incident. Isom is charged with felony meth possession, intent to distribute and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

Michael Derrick Salmon, 30, is charged with felony sale of meth and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were held without bond Monday.

