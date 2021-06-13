A traffic stop near the intersection of Kingston Road and Wilshire Road resulted in the arrest of two men for possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Carlquit Johnson Jr., 37, and James John Duncan Jr., 44, were in the vehicle stopped by county police just before 2 a.m. Saturday.
The officer recovered a quantity of methamphetamine and a syringe from the vehicle and both men gave false names and dates of birth.
Both Johnson and Duncan are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony probation violations along with misdemeanor giving police false information. Johnson is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.