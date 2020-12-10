A 15-year-old was killed by his mother's boyfriend late Wednesday, according to reports from The Summerville News.
Andy Roque Espinosa, 29, of Summerville is accused of attacking 15-year-old with a knife.
Espinosa had been in an altercation with the juvenile, the son of his girlfriend, and stabbed him. When deputies arrived at 23 Williams St. in Lyerly, Espinosa was attempting to render aid to the youth -- who had numerous injuries.
The juvenile was transported to Floyd Medical Center by Redmond EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.
The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.