2019 Peace Officers Memorial Service

In this file photo a multi-agency honor guard stands watch over the Law Enforcement Memorial Plaza during the 2019 Peace Officers Memorial Service on Friday.

 John Bailey

Law Enforcement Memorial week is May 1-16 and is a week that we pay tribute to the local, state and federal peace officers who have died or who have been injured in the line of duty.

The annual remembrance ceremony scheduled Friday, May 15 will not be held this year in compliance with social distancing measures. However, we will still remember and honor those who have lost their lives in Rome and Floyd County.

As we remember the sacrifices made by these men and women we also thank those who are serving today on the front lines keeping the community safe.

James P. Mooney

Rome Police Department

April 18, 1874

Joe Johnson

Rome Police Department

October 24, 1921

Oscar V. Carver

Floyd County Prison

November 5, 1929

Robert L. Kimsey Sr.

Rome Police Department

September 3, 1930

Jesse Paul Freeman

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

November 2, 1930

Prince Shaw

Rome Police Department

November 25, 1935

Noah E. Phillips

Rome Police Department

November 25, 1935

John W. Adams

Lindale Police Department

October 28, 1947

Charles Smith

Federal Bureau of Investigation

July 6, 1963

Frank M. Terry

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

December 30, 1964

Roy Eldon Milstead

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

June 18, 1965

Carl Dobbins

Floyd County Police Department

February 12, 1971

Doug Meers

Rome Police Department

June 10, 1972

Rudy Carnel Selman

Floyd County Police Department

December 26, 1974

Bobby Lee Kerce

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

March 8, 1984

Lee Coxwell

Probation Officer/Dept of Corrections

November 15, 1986

Jim Couch

Floyd County Prison

April 1994

Gregory Phillip Howard

Floyd County Police Department

December 16, 1994

Scott E. Deaton

United States Secret Service

June 11, 1999

Tiffany Bishop

Georgia Department of Corrections

August 31, 2011

