Law Enforcement Memorial week is May 1-16 and is a week that we pay tribute to the local, state and federal peace officers who have died or who have been injured in the line of duty.
The annual remembrance ceremony scheduled Friday, May 15 will not be held this year in compliance with social distancing measures. However, we will still remember and honor those who have lost their lives in Rome and Floyd County.
As we remember the sacrifices made by these men and women we also thank those who are serving today on the front lines keeping the community safe.
James P. Mooney
Rome Police Department
April 18, 1874
Joe Johnson
Rome Police Department
October 24, 1921
Oscar V. Carver
Floyd County Prison
November 5, 1929
Robert L. Kimsey Sr.
Rome Police Department
September 3, 1930
Jesse Paul Freeman
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
November 2, 1930
Prince Shaw
Rome Police Department
November 25, 1935
Noah E. Phillips
Rome Police Department
November 25, 1935
John W. Adams
Lindale Police Department
October 28, 1947
Charles Smith
Federal Bureau of Investigation
July 6, 1963
Frank M. Terry
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
December 30, 1964
Roy Eldon Milstead
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
June 18, 1965
Carl Dobbins
Floyd County Police Department
February 12, 1971
Doug Meers
Rome Police Department
June 10, 1972
Rudy Carnel Selman
Floyd County Police Department
December 26, 1974
Bobby Lee Kerce
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
March 8, 1984
Lee Coxwell
Probation Officer/Dept of Corrections
November 15, 1986
Jim Couch
Floyd County Prison
April 1994
Gregory Phillip Howard
Floyd County Police Department
December 16, 1994
Scott E. Deaton
United States Secret Service
June 11, 1999
Tiffany Bishop
Georgia Department of Corrections
August 31, 2011
