A pair of drivers were transported with undisclosed injuries after a wreck on Redmond Circle near Shorter Avenue Monday afternoon.

According to Rome Police Department traffic reports:

Addie Green, 83, pulled out of Gala Plaza and in front of 26-year-old Brenden Whitehead, causing the collision.

Both drivers requested Floyd EMS for undisclosed injuries. Whitehead went to Atrium Health Floyd and Green went to Redmond Hospital.

