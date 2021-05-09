Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officers raided a home on Morgan Dairy Road and arrested two men and a woman on multiple felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jerrold Randall Pledger, 64; Candice Suzette Pledger, 51; and Jerrold Wyatt Pledger, 25, all of Cave Spring, were taken into custody around 6 p.m. Friday. A search warrant executed at their home turned up marijuana, methamphetamine, Xanax, Oxycodone and other drugs.
Jerrold Wyatt Pledger is charged with the felonies possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and the intent to distribute it, possession of firearms during a crime, possession of Schedule II (Oxycodone) and IV (Xanax) controlled substances and the intent to distribute them.
He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects
Jerrold Randall Pledger is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (THC) and the intent to distribute it, along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Candice Suzette Pledger is charged felony possession of Xanax and Tramadol.