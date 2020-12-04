The execution of a search warrant on a room at a motel on Martha Berry Boulevard Thursday morning resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and ecstasy pills along with one arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eric Christian Byars Sr., 38. was arrested by Metro Task Force personnel at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. Thursday night after officers confiscated the multiple drugs that were packaged for sale along with a digital scale.
Byars is charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with the intent distribute, three counts of possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance with the intent to distribute as well as possession of cocaine, meth and a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance. He also faces felonies for possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Police added a misdemeanor count of possession of drug related objects for possession of the scale.