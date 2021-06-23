Local public safety departments will be hosting a "Heroes Unified" blood drive Thursday through Blood Assurance at both the Law Enforcement Center and Floyd County Jail.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher said the drive is something they've done for the last several years, but they're trying to put a bigger emphasis on this year's blood drive.
"It's been a pretty tragic year in Floyd County with all the fatal car crashes and serious injuries," Fincher said. "Some of our blood banks are low and we want to help out as much as we can."
They'll have two blood drive buses set up at the Law Enforcement Center at 5 Government Plaza and another bus at the Floyd County Jail at 2526 Calhoun Highway.
"We decided to put one at the jail since a lot of our sheriff's deputies want to donate, but they don't have time to leave the office," Fincher said.
The drive will run from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations.
All donors will receive a free T-shirt and be entered in a drawing and those who donate twice to public safety blood drives in 2021 will be entered in a drawing for a Side by Side ATV.