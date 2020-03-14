As several government agencies begin taking precautions and adjusting operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak, public safety departments have begun putting in protocols to protect their workers.
Both the Rome and Floyd Count police have been updating officers as they get information regarding COVID-19.
Assistant Rome police Chief Debbie Burnett and Floyd County Police Chief Mark Wallace said sanitation of vehicles, keeping more distance when interviewing people and educating their officers has been key.
The Law Enforcement Center, which houses both departments, E-911 and Rome's Municipal Court, is being cleaned and sanitized every day.
The police department has also been limiting non-essential contact with each other. According to Burnett, the department has stopped having meetings at the start of each shift.
Now officers immediately go to their vehicles when starting their shift and get notifications through emails and phone calls. Burnett said that if officers encounter someone who has COVID-19, they must immediately notify the department.
The county police department has already begun issuing go bags containing M-95 masks, gloves and sanitary wipes to use after transporting people.
Wallace said that the go bags had already been put together for emergencies such as this. They've also partnered with other governmental agencies to make sure each department is evenly stocked with disinfecting supplies.
FCPD has also cancelled their training classes for the foreseeable future and have emergency protocol plans in place if things get worse.
Wallace says that the current department has enough manpower to continue operations, even if officers get infected, and might implement overtime if a staffing shortage happens.
Both departments are considering on how to deal with potential personnel shortages -- such as increased overtime or administration staff taking over patrol duties.
Police also have been trying to take reports over the phone as much as possible to limit contact with the public.
Like the police, the Rome-Floyd Fire Department has also begun limiting contact with the public.
Fire Chief Troy Brock said that while he has dealt with major incidents before, he's never seen anything of this magnitude in his 30 years of service.
That being said, the fire chief said that the fire department is prepared.
Brock said that they have been doing assessments and questioning at least six feet away from people, as recommended by the Center for Disease Control.
The CDC has a list of first responder guidelines that the fire department has been following. Some guidelines include disinfecting the fire stations and putting masks on patients and people they encounter on calls.
They've also begun putting continuity of operation plans in place, like other local agencies.
A chain of command list has been put together in case of a staffing shortage emergency. Brock said that they are constantly revising and adding to their plans as time goes on.
Wallace also advised that while scammers are a problem year round, they will particularly take advantage of the current situation. He advises the public to be cautious and wary of any scam calls or illegitimate businesses in the coming weeks.