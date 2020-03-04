A Rome man was charged with felony second-degree criminal damage and misdemeanor criminal trespass following an incident at Custom Paint and Body in East Rome Wednesday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Olon Dellis, 48, intentionally damaged the property at 705 E. 19th St. by cutting metal paneling on the outside wall of the building to gain access to the business at about 1:20 p.m.
Damage is estimated to be over $500. Dellis also was on the property without permission of the owner to take a tool from the property.
He was being held without bond Wednesday evening.