A Polk County woman has been charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance after a witness reported watching her attempt to inject something into her arm, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jamie Kathryn Vincent, 27, of Cedartown, was on Avenue A in Rome around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, sitting in an SUV with two other people. When police arrived Vincent was slumped over the steering wheel. The officer noticed blood on the woman's hands as Vincent rolled her window down to speak with the officer.
Vincent acknowledged attempting to inject drugs and told the police where a couple of syringes were located inside the vehicle. One of the two two syringes was loaded, the other empty and Vincent told the officer that it was heroin.
Vincent is being held in the Floyd County Jail pending a $5,700 bond.