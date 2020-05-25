ROCKMART -- A Polk County man is facing a murder charge after a man he shot during a dispute at his home died of his injuries.
According to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner:
Marshall Crews, 64, of 505 E. Elm St. in Rockmart, admitted to the Friday afternoon shooting when he went outside and flagged down a Polk County sheriff's deputy shortly after the incident.
He was taken into custody on lesser charges, which were upgraded to murder after Quenten Eutsey, 30, from the Atlanta area, died.
Eutsey, who was shot twice in the stomach, had been airlifted for treatment at Atlanta Medical Center. After undergoing surgery and emergency lifesaving measures he was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m. Saturday, according to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier.
The body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for forensic exams.
Turner said Crews had asked Eutsey to leave his residence several times before eventually shooting the man also known as "Q" to area residents.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Scene Unit was called in to help document the scene, Turner added.