A Polk County resident who was reportedly observed driving through Rome on an expired tag faces more serious felony drug and firearms charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marquis Andre Borders, 25, of Rockmart, was picked up by city police near the intersection of West Third Street and East Second Avenue.
When police approached the vehicle, the officer noticed a strong odor of marijuana. A probable cause search turned up numerous individual bags of marijuana, digital scales and a handgun.
Borders is charged with the felonies possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and the expired tag violation.