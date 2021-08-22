A Cedartown man was arrested on charges stemming from a couple of incidents in Floyd County.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tobias Steven Fuller, 25, was arrested Friday afternoon in a vehicle that matched the description of one reported stolen from home in Silver Creek a short time earlier.
Fuller is charged with theft by taking and theft by receiving stolen property in conjunction with that incident.
He is also charged with felony criminal damage to property for causing more than $500 worth of damage during an Aug. 15 incident on Aubie Lane.