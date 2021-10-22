The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Polk County man who skipped court on arson charges stemming from a February 2019 fire which completely destroyed a large home on Craton Road.
Donald Eric Luallen, 61, of 351 Brice Road in Polk County, was arrested in Alabama on arson charges and transported to Floyd County in October 2019. Luallen didn't show up for court in Floyd County on Sept. 21 and warrants were issued for failure to appear.
The FCSO added Luallen to their 10 most wanted list on Friday.
Luallen was the second of two men arrested on charges related to the incident. Stanley Edward Stephens, 68, formerly of 11 Craton Road, was arrested in Florida near Daytona Beach.
Stephens is charged with exploitation of a disabled or elder adult, first-degree arson, second-degree criminal damage to property, insurance fraud charges and violation of the Georgia Residential Mortgage Fraud Act.
According to tax records Stephens owned the home, sometimes in varying names, since 2000 until it was foreclosed upon. Regions Bank took ownership of the house in April 2018, according to Luallen’s arrest warrant. At the time of the fire the home was owned by the bank.
The 5,900-square-foot home, valued at $500,000, was burned to the ground.