Cave Spring police arrested a Polk County man around 12:30 a.m. Monday after searching his room in a Cave Spring motel.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Daniel Rampley Jr., 54 of Cedartown was picked up by Cave Spring police at the Creekside Inn after giving police permission to search his room. Officers recovered a quantity of Xanax and marijuana during the search.
Rampley is charged with withy felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.