After a hearing in U.S. District Court in Rome, a Polk County man facing seven counts of possession of child pornography was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.
Daniel Yarbrough is accused of possessing images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct on Dropbox and Skype accounts under several different usernames.
The charges state that between Feb. 17 and April 17, 2017, as well as on June 29, 2019, Yarbrough possessed the images on a computer storage device alongside the internet accounts.
He did so, according to the indictment, under the usernames Ami Rain Dark, oniwabondark, Jesse James and cutelilkittenbaby.
A returned warrant filed in federal court stated Yarbrough had been arrested on June 3 then released after a magistrate court hearing.
Polk County Police Department detective Brandy Brady said Polk executed a search warrant in Yarbrough's home on June 22, 2017 along with the GBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for Yarbrough and his brother, John Ryan Croker, of Rockmart.
Crocker was arrested on June 29, 2017 on sexual exploitation of children charges and later pleaded guilty, Brady said.
Yarbrough had been living in another name in Paulding County, according to Brady, and was arrested on Jan. 12, 2018 on sexual exploitation of children charges. He later bonded out of Polk County Jail.