An investigation that stretches back to January has resulted in the arrest of a Polk County man on a felony identity fraud charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports;
Jaden Ryan Snell, 25, of Rockmart, was picked up from the Polk County Jail Monday and returned to Rome where the identity fraud incident is alleged to have occurred January 5.
Snell is accused of fraudulently accessing a person's bank account and passed a check for more than $480 on the account at an undisclosed location.