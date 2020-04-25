A Cedartown man faces drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop on Booze Mountain Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Johnthan James Moore, 32 was stopped by Floyd County Police for a traffic violation around 8:30 Friday night. Police recovered cocaine, marijuana and a pistol during their search of the suspect and his vehicle
Moore is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Moore remained in the Floyd County Jail Saturday afternoon pending a $5,700 bond.