Johnthan James Moore

Johnthan James Moore

 (anonymous)

A Cedartown man faces drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop on Booze Mountain Road.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Johnthan James Moore, 32 was stopped by Floyd County Police for a traffic violation around 8:30 Friday night. Police recovered cocaine, marijuana and a pistol during their search of the suspect and his vehicle

Moore is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Moore remained in the Floyd County Jail Saturday afternoon pending a $5,700 bond.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.