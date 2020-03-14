A Cedartown man is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, believed to be LSD, during a traffic stop on U.S. 27 South near the southwest bypass.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Austin Ray Freeman, 23, was pulled over for undisclosed reasons and found to be in possession of ten doses of suspected LSD along with a small amount of marijuana in a glass jar.
In addition to the felony drug charge, Freeman was charged with a misdemeanor for possession of the marijuana.